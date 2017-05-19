Hurt with the loss in Jadhav case, Pakistan mulls 'brand new' legal team

Pakistan is likely to get a new set of lawyers to fight the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice. Many in Pakistan are miffed with the legal team as they were unable to defend Pakistan's case. The ICJ had on Thursday stayed the execution of Jadhav.

Several Pakistan media channels said that the new team will "present Pakistan's stance vigorously. The statements were attributed to Sartaj Aziz, the Pakistan Prime Minister's adviser on foreign affairs.

Pakistan's counsel had "courageously" presented the country's stance at the international court, Aziz said, according to The Express Tribune. "Pakistan's security is so important and we have to maintain our fundamental sovereign right," he added.

Many in the opposition not just slammed the Pakistan legal team for failing to beat India at the arguments, but also questioned the logic of even arguing the case before the ICJ. It's Pakistan's mistake to have appeared there. They shouldn't have attended. They have shot themselves in the foot," the retired judge, Shaiq Usmani, told Dawn.

An opposition politician, Shireen Mazari, had similar views. The Tehreek-e-Insaf politician said Pakistan could have withdrawn from being party to the Vienna Convention's optional protocol.

Pakistan now will set up a brand new legal team to argue the case at the ICJ. The final arguments and the verdict in the case is still awaited. It is expected to conclude in the month of August.

OneIndia News