Hungry pilot lands his helicopter at McDonald's to grab some food

A pilot who was craving for some satisfactory food lands his helicopter right outside a Sydney McDonald's to pick up his takeway order. However, residents have been left stunned after they found an aircraft touched down outside the Rouse Hill McDonald's on Saturday afternoon.

The pilot was seen casually walking towards the McDonalds leaving the helicopter before returning with his food and flying away.

However, the pilot insisted that he had permission for the landing.

According to McDonald's Australia spokeswoman said the fast-food chain welcomed all customers. ''We welcome all customers into our restaurants, as long as they arrive and depart safely," she said.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said that the landing was not technically illegal if the pilot had permission from the owner of the land.

OneIndia News