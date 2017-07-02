Hundreds of Indian sailors stranded in UAE waters: Report

Dubai, July 2: Hundreds of Indian sailors are reported to be stranded in UAE waters and seeking help from the Indian Consulate General in Dubai.

According to the sources there are about 97 sailors boarded in 22 ships. The number of sailors mentioned belongs to India. There are sailors from Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Myanmar and Pakistan, but their exact numbers are still unknown.

Citing the Indian Consul General of Dubai, Vipul, the Gulf News said that the number of distress calls from Indian sailors stranded in UAE waters had hit its peak this summer.

"Outstanding salary, non-availability of food, fresh water, fuel, harsh living conditions and no sign-off after the contract period are the major concerns voiced by the sailors," the mission said in reply to questions by the paper.

The consulate said that "it had been contacting the owners and agents for settlement of the dues, provision of food, water and fuel, request for sign off. The mission has helped repatriate 36 sailors from six ships in the past few weeks."

He also urged Indian seafarers to conduct proper checks on the credibility and financial status of shipping companies before joining them to avoid such situations.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)