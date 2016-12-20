Maulana Masood Azhar pens essay; claims JeM unaffected by note ban

New Delhi, Dec 20: 'The Kashmiri Mujahideens, Maoists and Khalistani fighters will not suffer any financial hardship. We are able to get the small currency by exchanging dollars, pounds and euros easily.'

This is what Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar had to write about in weekly online magazine published by the outfit. The JeM publishes an online magazine called Qalam and Azhar which feature Azhar's pieces written under the pen name Saadi.

Making an obvious reference to the Indian government's decision on demonetisation, Azhar writes that they would not be affected by it. He says that none of them would suffer any financial hardship.

He explains that the Kashmir Mujahideens, Maoists and the Khalistan fighters would get the small currency by exchanging dollars, pounds and euros easily. He points towards the Nagrota attack of November 29 and says this is proof of how they managed to carry out the strike without undergoing any financial trouble.

How it is done:

An officer with the Intelligence Bureau explains to OneIndia that terrorists are sent in with foreign currency. They exchange with a tout in India at a much lower rate. For instance for a dollar they may get Rs 40 in exchange when the actual value is Rs 67.87.

The tout then gets his currency exchanged, the officer explained. The officer also explained that after the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, investigations found that the terrorists had a lot of money on them. They had with them the new Rs 2,000 notes as well.

Intelligence Bureau officials also say that this new modus operandi needs to be investigated further. The police in Jammu and Kashmir are already on the look out for such touts who aid terrorists. Further the IB also will look at how Maoists or Naxalites are getting money following the decision on demonetisation.

