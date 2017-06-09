Hostage situation at job center in Newcastle, England

A unidentified knifeman held at least six people hostage at a job center in northeast England on Friday.

Man with a knife holding employees hostage at a job centre in Newcastle, reports AFP news agency. Specialist negotiators are at the scene. Motives behind the hostage situation is not yet known.

Police said it is believed the man involved is known to the job center, adding that it is being treated as "an isolated incident" and there are no reports of any injuries.

Witnesses also say the man had something strapped to his chest. However, it has not been confirmed if it was an explosive vest. Six members of staff were reportedly held inside, and five have been released while one man remains inside, British media reports. Nearby student accommodation has also been evacuated, police confirmed, and Byker Metro station has been closed.

