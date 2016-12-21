Hong Kong to ban local ivory trade by 2021

Hong Kong, Dec. Dec 21 Hong Kong on Wednesday announced a proposal for a three-step plan to prepare for a blanket ban on the local ivory trade by 2021.

The Hong Kong government proposed the plan for the preparation of amendments to the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants ordinance in a single legislative exercise. Hong Kong's Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing said it will be tabled in the Legislative Council next year.

"Hong Kong is determined to stem illegal ivory trade.Our goal is to completely eliminate local ivory trade by the end of 2021," Wong said. He added that it was necessary for the government to take these measures in view of ivory smuggling and worldwide calls for closing down the ivory trade.

IANS