Hong Kong gets its first female chief executive, Lam Cheng sworn-in

Hong Kong, July 1: Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor was sworn-in as the new Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday as the territory marks 20 years since its handover to China from Britain.

Lam took her oath before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony along with the rest of her cabinet. She is Hong Kong's first female leader, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is with a humble heart that I accept this greatest honour of my life and prepare to take on the greatest challenge in my public service career," Lam said in her inauguration speech.

Lam said she will "resolutely do everything" within her ability to implement the "one country, two systems" principle, uphold the Basic Law of the HKSAR and defend the rule of law.

"As we capitalise on our strengths and harness the opportunities presented by our country's development, Hong Kong's future is indeed bright and promising," Lam added.

On Friday night, clashes broke out between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing demonstrators close to the site, with several arrests made, reports the BBC.

Many parts of the city were shut down as part of the security operation.

The pro-democracy party, Demosisto, said police had arrested five of its members, and four members from the political party of the League of Social Democrats.

Among those arrested was Joshua Wong, the leader of the so-called umbrella protest movement.

