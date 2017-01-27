Hit A Wall: Trump declares talks between Mexico, US 'fruitless'

Philadelphia, Jan 27: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that talks with his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto -- now called off -- would have been "fruitless" if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the countries' common border.

"The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week," Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Philadelphia.

"Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route. I have no choice."

Earlier, Nieto on Thursday cancelled his planned trip to the US after Trump tweeted that he should cancel his visit if Mexico is "unwilling to pay" for the massive border wall being build to stop illegal migrants from entering America.

"We informed the White House this morning that I will not attend the working meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with Trump in Washington," Nieto said on Twitter.

His decision came hours after Trump tweeted that "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."

PTI