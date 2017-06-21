New York, June 21: The first computer of Apple- Apple-1, which eventually become the world's most profitable company has been bought by an unidentified person for whopping $365,000 at an auction at its New York City office last week.

In previous autions, one Apple-1 sold for as much as $905,000 and another for $671,400.

Although there were similar computers on sale from other manufacturers, Apple-1 came with a pre-assembled motherboard, which "put Apple far ahead of its competitors", according to Christie's auction listing.

It is speculated that the recent Apple-1 sold at a lower price as it wasn't a "pure" machine with extras like a green case and a different computer chip.

According to the auction house Christie's, nearly 50 historic Apple-1 computers still exist them, with many being displayed at museums around the world like at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC.

