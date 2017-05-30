Hindu soldier died in defense of Pakistan

A Hindu soldier of Pakistan Army died in the line of duty while in hile serving on Mangla front.

The young Hindu soldier of Pakistan Army, Lal Chand Rabari, 27, dreamt of protecting his country from the enemies since his early days and had joined the army, reported a Pakistani daily The Express Tribune.

Lal Chand Rabari sacrifices his life defending nation against extremists.Soldiers & their families deserve our support, love & respect. #RIP pic.twitter.com/hQsKsb79kB — Munaza Hassan (@MunazaHassan) May 20, 2017

Lal Chand, a son of shepherd father and farmer mother, was the fifth of eleven children. He is a native of Ismail Khan Nautkani village in the Badin district.

Bhemon Rabari, his elder brother, told The Express Tribune, that earlier Lal Chand's posting was in the Waziristan tribal area where he desired to crush militants who had caused damage and inflicted losses on the country.

Lal Chand wanted to take revenge of every drop of blood from those who have inflicted loss to the children and people of our country, added Bhemon Rabari.

He also remembered that Lal Chand used to say being a member of the Rajput clan, we are always ready to fight enemy whosoever they may be until the last drop of blood for the country.

OneIndia News