Hijackers of Libyan plane surrender, taken in custody

Valetta, Dec 23: Situation that developed after the hijack of the Libyan airlines was resolved when the hijackers of Libyan plane surrendered and were taken into custody. Before surrendering the hijackers released passengers from the hijacked Libyan airplane.

Earlier Malta's PM Joseph Muscat on Friday had tweeted about a potential hijack situation involving a Libyan airlines.

According to reports, two hijackers were believed to be onboard a Libyan airline, Afriqiyah Airways with 118 passengers on board. The hijackers had threatened to blow up the plane, reports suggested.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

The passenger plane, enroute to Tripoli, was diverted to Malta after the possible hijacking situation unfolded. Muscat PM said that security and emergency operations were on stand by.

Malta airport tweeted that there was an an unlawful interference at the airport.

MIA confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport.Emergency teams dispatched.Visit https://t.co/Lf8i8e8s6L for flight info. — Maltairport (@Maltairport) December 23, 2016

Malta airport said that some of the flights at the airport were delayed or diverted however, operations were resuming. Muscat said: "It has been established that Afriqiyah flight has 111 passengers on board. 82 males, 28 females, 1 infant."

According to reports, one of the hijackers is said to have a hand grenade on board. Meanwhile, army officials have surrounded the airline.

