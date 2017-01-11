Highlights from Barack Obama farewell speech

Chicago, Jan 11: For one last time, President of the United States, Barack Obama, signed out with his famous campaign line, "Yes we can."

Addressing the United States in his farewell speech before he hands over charge to Donald Trump he said that he will be with the country as a citizen and watch the great nation grow.

"This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it," Obama said.

Highlights:

- Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well wishes we have received in the past few weeks, tonight its my time to say thanks

- Every day, I have learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man

- Chicago:"I can't do that," says Obama as crowd shouts four more years

- A great gift our Founders gave us. The freedom to chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil, and imagination

- Democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity; that we rise and fall as one

- In 10 days, our country'll witness hallmark of democracy, peaceful transition from one freely elected president to another

- I committed to Trump that my administration would ensure a smooth transition

- America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started

- Race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society

- Have lived long enough to know that race relations are better than they were 10, 20,or even 30 yrs ago,no matter what folks say

- We are going to talk pass each other if we don't have the will to learn and understand that your opponent might have a fair point

- We must invest in children of immigrants, because those brown kids, represent growing share of the workforce

- The bubbles and rise of naked partisanship is a threat to our democracy

- No foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland these past eight years

- Although Boston and Orlando remind us of how dangerous radicalization can be,our law enforcement agencies are more effective than ever

- We've taken out tens of thousands of terrorists, including Osama bin Laden

- ISIL will be destroyed, no one who threatens America will ever be safe

- I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans

- Michelle, for the past twenty-five years, you have been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend

- And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you Michelle as a role model. You've made me and the country proud

- To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton, you were first choice I made as a nominee, and it was the best. In you I have gained a brother

- I do have one final ask of you as your President, same thing I asked when you took a chance on me 8 years ago

- I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours

- Yes we can, Yes we can

