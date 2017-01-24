High-definition from the heavens: NASA's new satellite sends back stunning images

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration launched a new weather satellite back in November last year. That craft, called GOES-R, is now online and sending back images. The newest and most advanced weather satellite keeping watch over America is GOES-16. To show off the impressive technological feats of GOES-16, NOAA has released a number of images taken by the satellite's Advanced Baseline Imager instrument.

The ABI camera system is GOES-16's main instrument for tracking weather. The continental US can be completely scanned in as little as five minutes. That's five times faster than older satellites.

The satellite is in a geostationary orbit over North and South America at an altitude of around 35,888 km. That's high enough to see a large chunk of the Earth in a single frame - not all of it, though.

"The release of the first images today is the latest step in a new age of weather satellites," the agency said in a press release. "It will be like high-definition from the heavens."