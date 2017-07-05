Here is why Modi wore white and blue in Israel

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi does have an excellent dressing sense. During his visit to Israel he wore a smart white bandhgala suit with a blue pocket square.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev visits the 'Hall of Names', in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev visits the 'Hall of Names', in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem. Photo credit: PTI

There is a good reason why he chose this colour. The colour of the Israel flag is white and blue. It was a clear message to Israel that India stands with the country. More importantly the PM was visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and hence he felt that the colour coordinated bandhgala was best suited for the ocassion.

At the museum Modi made sure he wore a cap as the tradition is that visitors cover their head when they visit this place as a sign of respect. Modi wore the Himachali cap during his visit to the museum.

"I am deeply moved by my visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum. It is as much a poignant reminder of the unspeakable evil inflicted generations ago as it is a symbol of the endurance and fortitude of the Jewish people," Modi wrote in the visitor's book.

