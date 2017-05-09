"Help me get released," abducted Indian Priest Tom Uzhunnalil pleads

Father Tom Uzhunnalil who was abducted in March 2016 has pleaded for help from Indian authorities in a new video. He has claimed that he needs immediate hospitalisation and the Indian authorities' response, as well as that of the Catholic bishop in Abu Dhabi, had been 'very poor' so far. The authenticity of the video could not be ascertained.

The priest from Kerala was kidnapped after an attack on a care home in Yemen's Aden. The video recording bearing a placard with the date April 15, 2017, was aired by Yemeni news portals.

@3rdworldin @BaFana3 Complete video of Indian Catholic priest Father Tom who was abducted in Aden, Yemen by militants: Yemeni media @adenalghad pic.twitter.com/TPBcGkcqxR — Aveek Sen (@aveeksen) May 8, 2017

While thanking people for praying for his wellbeing, Father Tom said he was sad with the 'response of Indian authorities and the Catholic bishop in Abu Dhabi' "My health condition is deteriorating quickly and I require hospitalisation as early as possible. They contacted our Indian government authorities several times and I have seen their response. It was very very poor. They also contacted bishop of Abu Dhabi but there too response was not encouraging," he is seen saying in the video.

"Neither the bishop nor the Indian authorities asked them what they really want to get me released. It is a poor response and I am sad about that. My dear family people do what you can to help me release. Please, please to what you can to get me released. May god bless you for that," he is seen saying as the video comes to an end abruptly.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the care home and consequence kidnap of the priest, in March 2016 four gunmen attacked the care home, killing four Indian nuns, two Yemeni female staff members, eight elderly residents and a guard.

OneIndia News