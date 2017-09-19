'US may have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea': Trump at UNGA

Asserting that the United States will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to flourish, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said terrorists and extremists have spread to every part the world.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said the US will not allow radical terrorism to tear up the US or the world.

"We will stop radical Islam terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation or tear up the world," he said.

At a first UN appearance on Monday, Trump vowed to push for reform at the world body.

"We want harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife. We must fulfill our sovereign duty to the people we faithfully represent. We must confront together, those who threaten us with chaos, turmoil and terror," he said.

He warned North Korea and said if the US is threatened, it will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.

"North Korea is on a suicide mission for its people and its regime...North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens entire world with immense loss of human life," he added.

He urged United Nations member states to work together to isolate the Kim government until it ceases its "hostile" behavior.

"It is time for North Korea to realize that de-nuclearisation is its only acceptable future," he said.

He said the US is working with its allies in the Middle East to "crush" terrorists.

"Our country has achieved more against Isis in the last eight months," said Trump, than it has in the years before combined. He thanked Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon for hosting refugees.

Trump said Iranian government is "economically depleted rogue state" whose chief export is violence.

"The deal with Iran is one of the worst that US has entered into. That deal is an embarrassment to the US," Trump added.

OneIndia News