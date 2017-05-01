Hafiz Saeed's house arrest extended by another 90 days

Pakistan has extended the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed by another 90 days. The decision to extend the house arrest of the chief of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Jammat-ud-Dawa was taken on Sunday under the anti-terrorism act and the notification for it will be issued soon, an official of the Punjab government's Home Department said.

"The government has decided in principle to extend the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed, Prof Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid, Qazi Kashif Hussain and Abdullah Ubaid for another 90 days" under preventive detention, he said.

The official said a consultative meeting on Saeed's detention has already been held under Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar in which a decision to extend the house arrest has been taken.

The government on January 30 had put Saeed and the four leaders under house arrest in Lahore for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and security.

OneIndia News