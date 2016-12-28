Hafiz Saeed to be banned from public appearances in Pak?

According to the Intelligence Bureau, Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief Hafiz Saeed is likely to be banned from such appearances because the Pakistani government is under immense pressure

In what could be considered as a major victory to India, the public appearances of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed is likely to be banned in Pakistan. Sources in the Intelligence Bureau say that the federal government of Pakistan, which has come under immense pressure will soon take a decision on banning the public appearances of Saeed.

India has often complained that Saeed, a wanted terrorist who is also one of the masterminds of the November 26, 2008 attack in Mumbai was allowed to roam around freely in Pakistan. India had also objected to his public rallies where he spewed venom against India.

While India has been raising objections to his speeches in public, pressure was exerted on Pakistan by both the United States and the United Kingdom. It was conveyed to Pakistan through official channels to act against Saeed or at least stop his brazen speeches in public.

Pakistan has been told by the US in clear terms that it is not being doing enough to fight terror. Pakistan also has accused of being selective in its war against terror.

Pakistan's decision to ban his public appearances will be faced with stiff opposition by several within the system.

Saeed himself will challenge the move before a court, stating that he has not been declared a terrorist by the United Nations. While the LeT has been designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, Saeed says he has nothing to do with the outfit. He maintains that he is part of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa which is a charitable organisation.