Gunmen open fire outside a mosque in France, 8 injured

Paris, July 3: A shooting incident in front of a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon on Sunday night left eight people wounded, local media reported.

The authorities have ruled out the incident being a terror attack, said reports.

Citing La Provence newspaper on Monday, Xinhua reported that authorities are not considering the incident as a terrorist attack. Police suspected the shooting was due to a dispute between young people.

Four people were wounded outside the mosque while a family of four in their apartment some 50 meters away were hit by shrapnel.

The newspaper report also quoted witnesses as saying the shooting began at around 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when one of the two gunmen with their faces covered fired shots around as worshippers were leaving the mosque.

The shooting comes two weeks after a man attacked worshippers outside a Finsbury Park mosque in London, killing one and injuring nine.

