Gunmen kill 8 Afghan security guards at Bagram military base

At least eight Afghan security guards from Bagram military base were killed and two others injured in an attack by suspected militants on Monday night in Shah Kah village in Parwan province.

Afghan media ToLo news tweeted about the incident.

#Bagram - 10 Afghan security guards from Bagram military base attacked in Shah Kah village last night. 8 killed, 2 wounded. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 20 June 2017

Spokeswoman for the provincial governor, Wahida Shahkar, said the guards were attacked on their way to work at Bagram airfield, reports ABC news.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack. Further details are yet to emerge.

In April, 100 soldiers had died in a deadly attack by Taliban in Mazar-e Sharif. However, the Afghan defence ministry did not release exact figures for the attack.

The Taliban in a statement said it had carried out the attack, one of the deadliest on a military site in a country that has seen numerous insurgent attacks.

Last week, a, Afghan soldier from 209 Shaheen Corps Headquarters in Balkh province opened fire at US soldiers injuring seven. But, the attacker was killed by his colleagues following the shooting.

OneIndia News