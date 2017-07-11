Gulf crisis: Qatar threatens to withdraw from GCC

Cairo, July 11: Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani on Monday threatened to withdraw from Gulf Cooperation Council, by setting conditions for the Saudi-led bloc.

Qatar officils sent a letter to Secretary General of the GCC Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, setting his country's conditions so as not to withdraw from the GCC, Xinhua reported citing MENA news agency.

Al Thani said Qatar is committed to international laws and conventions, especially with regard to fighting terrorism and its financing, adding that Qatar will not negotiate on its sovereignty.

He added that his country would give a three-day notice to the Gulf countries to lift the siege imposed on Qatar and compensate it for the political and economic losses. Following the deadline, Qatar will officially announce its withdrawal from the GCC, according to the letter.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt issued a list of 13 demands to Qatar later last month, including closing Al-Jazeera TV station, stopping financing and supporting terrorism, and downgrading its ties with Iran, as major preconditions for ending their boycott.

The four countries vowed to take further political, economic and legal steps to tighten the screws on Doha after the latter refused to accept demands.

In response, Qatar has dismissed as baseless the Saudi-led bloc's accusations that it supports terrorism and interferes in their internal affairs.

There has been speculation that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain would try to expel Qatar from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, or even jeopardise Qatar's membership in the Arab League.

Saudi Arabia and its ally's have scheduled to hold another foreign ministers' meeting, after the one held in Cairo, Egypt on July 5, in Bahrain soon to discuss the next steps.

