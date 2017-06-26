GST is a game changer, invest in India says Modi to US CEOs

Washington, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has now emerged as a business-friendly destination, more so with the upcoming implementation of landmark GST beginning next month, while asking CEOs of top US companies to invest in the country.

Modi, during his meeting with the CEOs of top 20 American firms, also said that India attracted largest foreign direct investment (FDI) as a result of the NDA government's policies in the last three years. "Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India," Modi tweeted after the meeting that lasted for about 90 minutes.

In the round table interaction with the group that included Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai from Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Modi listed out steps taken by his government in the last three years and next moves. "The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone by GOI for ease of (doing) business and minimum government, maximum governance,"

Gopal Bagley, spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs quoting the prime minister as saying. India's growth presents a win-win partnership for the country and the US, and American companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that, Modi told the CEOs, according to Bagley. "The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST (Goods and Services Tax) could be a subject of studies in US business schools," Modi said.

PTI