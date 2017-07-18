Groundless and fake says China on reports of 158 Indian soldiers being killed

A day after Pakistan news channels ran report of 158 Indian soldiers being killed, the Chinese media has termed such reports as 'groundless.' The Chinese mainstream media called the reports of 158 Indian soldiers being killed in a rocket strike as 'groundless' and fake.

A report in the People's Daily said that the Chinese embassy in India had noticed the report and denounced its authenticity. The report also said that some Pakistani media outlets claimed that the fake news was based on unverified information from the social media and internet. The Global Times also published a report calling the Pakistan media report as fake.

Dunya News had run a news in which it claimed that 158 Indian soldiers had been killed in a rocket strike by China. The news report which was published amidst the standoff between India and China was denied by India which called it malicious propaganda.

OneIndia News

