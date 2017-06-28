Grandma throws 'lucky' coins into engine, delays flight

Beijing, June 28: A superstitious 80-year-old Chinese woman delayed a flight in Shanghai after throwing coins at the engine for good luck, but will not face charges, the official media reported on Wednesday. The woman threw her change at the China Southern Airlines flight CZ380 to Guangzhou as she crossed the tarmac of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport to board.

China Southern Flight 380 was delayed at Shanghai Pudong Int'l Airport on Tues after an elderly woman threw coins into the engine for luck.. pic.twitter.com/wSSWJg9bcE — Flight (@flightorg) June 27, 2017

Identified only by her surname, Qiu told police that she launched the coins as she "prayed for safety" yesterday. "The passenger, surnamed Qiu, who has no prior criminal record or mental health issues, claimed she tossed coins as a prayer for a safe flight," Shanghai Police said in a statement. It added that officers found nine coins at the scene, including one that fell into the engine of the Airbus A320 aircraft, with others scattered on the ground nearby. But the one that hit the engine was enough to force the evacuation of 150 passengers for several hours.

Police were called to after a passenger noticed the woman's bizarre behaviour, apparently aimed at ensuring a safe flight, and alerted authorities. The woman, who was travelling with her husband, daughter and son-in-law, was then taken away for questioning by officers, local media report. She will not face charges.

"In order to make sure the flight is safe, China Southern maintenance has conducted a full examination of the plane's engine," China Southern Airlines said in a statement. Police later shared their findings, which had a total value of about 1.7 yuan (USD 0.25).

"After an investigation the involved passenger, surnamed Qiu, said she threw the coins to pray for safety. According to Qiu's neighbour, Qiu believes in Buddhism," the police said. The story quickly went viral across China, the world's second-largest aviation market.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport served more than 66 million passengers last year. On the social media site Weibo, one user commented: "Grandma, this is not a wish fountain with turtles." China Southern Airlines later urged passengers to comply with civil aviation laws and regulations and avoid behaviour that could prove detrimental to the safety of passengers travelling on its flights.

