“Godavari sets its foot in Columbus, OH”

Ohio, USA: Godavari, the leading and the fastest-expanding South Indian restaurant giant in America, has set its foot in the city of Columbus, OH.

"Godavari" is now opening its new location in the city of Columbus, OH this weekend with great location and grand buffet.

Located on the Polaris Parkway and at a walking distance from the Chase Corporate Office that employees more than 6000 Workforce, Godavari Columbus can boast of a location enviable and strategic.

Apart from the grand location easily accessible for Indian diaspora in the vicinity, Godavari Columbus will have a huge seating capacity of around 150. The icing on the cake will be Godavari's fledging full bar, "The Kallu Compund" that will serve authentic drinks such as "Kallu beer", "Chirala Special Champagne", "Rani Gari Rum-rita" and a lot more.

As a signature offering of the Group, Godavari Columbus too will let gourmets indulge in unlimited affair, thanks to the specialty buffet on the opening weekend with items not just limited to mouthwatering stuff such as "Velluli Kodi Biryani", "Pesara Garelu", "Kanchipuram Kadai Idly", "4G Annam" and "Bongulo Mamsam Vepudu".

"Team" Godavari is also opening new locations across the globe this year. "We have signed up to open at fine locations in Poland, Denmark and Sweden this year with a young team of entrepreneurs".

"Apart from the authentic restaurants, we also ventured into the South Indian food truck - Spicy Salaa which is now gaining a lot of attention across the food lovers." says Koushik Koganti.

Murahari Paladagu, owner of Godavari Columbus says he is very excited to join the team and amused for the turnaround time for the opening this location by "Team" Godavari.

"We are also venturing into many sectors of South Indian food like vegetarian restaurants which will excite the south Indian food lovers. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank all Godavari food lovers for making this chain one of the most wanted brands," said Teja Chekuri, Co-founder of Godavari.

The fastest growing chain is all set to cast its spell in Europe besides making its mark mobile with Spicy Salaa food truck.

For more details:

Murahari Paladugu

614-971-1463

Columbus@GodavariUS.com

It's time to enjoy the lavish Godavari Lunch Buffet @

Location:

Godavari Columbus

1025 Polaris Parkway,

Columbus, OH 43240.

Ph: 614-854-0775.

Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

www.GodavariUS.com

Press note released by: Indian Clicks, LLC