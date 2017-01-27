"Godavari all set to flow into Herndon, VA"

USA, Jan 27th 2017: This will be second location for the fastest growing chain in the Greater Washington area.

Godavari, one of the authentic American addresses for the south Indian cuisine is getting ready to open its second restaurant in the Greater Washington Area in Herndon, on January 28, 2017. The first location at Maryland is already a favourite among the foodies in the region looking for the desi touch.

Godavari Herndon is strategically located in the middle of the most happening corporate zone of Herndon and is at a close proximity to the huge Indian neighborhood. It is also just a few steps away from the renowned World Gate Center in Herndon.

As a customary irresistible offering, Godavari Herndon would serve the tongue-popping buffet with the Republic Day theme dedicating the day to the Super Heroes of the Republic India. The authentic brand new recipes include "Mahatma Mulakkaya Bhajji", "Bose Bonda Kabab", "Sarojini Gongura Rasam", "Patel Puttagodugula Pulao", "Rayalaseema Raagi Sankati", "Alwal Paya Soup" and many more.

If the climate permits, Godavari Herndon will also host "Live Bandi Meeda Dosa and Pani Poori", the trademark attractions at Godavari locations.

"I am very happy to be a part of a second location in Greater Washington area. Being a part of Team Godavari is always exciting and makes me proud to serve great food to the community," Says Kamakshi Tummalapalli, owner of Godavari Maryland and Herndon adding that the patronage has been great at Maryland and growing too.

"The more we expand the more the taste of South Indian food will be spreading on the planet and as a "Team" we are committed to serve the authentic village tastes as well as the grandmother's touch to the food lovers," said Gopi Chigurupati and Mohan Tummala, owners of Godavari Delaware.

Click Here to view the Grand Opening of Godavari Framingham.

It's time to enjoy the lavish Godavari Lunch Buffet @

GODAVARI HERNDON

1050 ELDEN STREET,

HERNDON, VA 20170

Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

CONTACT:

Kamakshi Tummalapalli

443-825-7492

Herndon@GodavariUS.com

www.GodavariUS.com

Press note released by: Indian Clicks, LLC