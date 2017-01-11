"GODAVARI Flowing with Movies for Sankranti"

Boston, USA Jan 11th 2017: The fastest growing Indian restaurant giant in USA is now releasing "GAUTHAMIPUTRA SATHAKARNI" & "SHATAMANAM BHAVATI" in the states of MASSACHUSETTS, CONNECTICUT, RHODE ISLAND, NEW HAMPSHIRE, MAINE & VERMONT.

"GAUTHAMIPUTRA SATHAKARNI" is the story of a Satavahana ruler who laid the foundation for a glorious Telugu empire that stretched much of India. "His kingdom's Simhadwara was at Kotilingala in Karimnagar, and his capital was in Amaravati; his reign spread as far as Himachal Pradesh". A must watch Epic Historical Film of India's Greatest Warrior Emperor is the pride of our Telugu Community on the planet.

"SHATAMANAM BHAVATI" is a complete family entertainer that will explore the dynamics of the relationship between a grandfather and a grandson in a joint-family setup with a village backdrop and Telugu nativity.

And "GODAVARI being an Authentic Telugu Cuisine with the taste from our Villages, will be a perfect combo of a festival for the entire community in this area". Says Teja Ravella, from "Team" Godavari.

Special Shows will be screened in Apple Cinemas, Showcase and Cine Magic across all the states in New England area and this Sankranti will be a real festival for all the Telugu's in these states with these authentic Telugu floured movies.

Be it Food, Movies and fun, "Godavari" is the renowned name for the people of New England area. "Team" Godavari Heartily wishes "Megastar" Chiranjeevi on his 150th Film and "Yuvaratna" Balakrishna on his 100th Film for elevating the Pride of Telugus to the next level.

Godavari Heartily wishes "HAPPY SANKRANTI" and Welcomes You All to Enjoy its Special Lunch Buffets served over the Weekend with the most authentic dishes that you miss on this Sankranti festival.

Come Enjoy the Special Movies with Special Food from Godavari in all our locations.

On this Sankranti Festival, along with these two movies, "Team" Godavari is also gearing up with their new addition to the family in Framingham, MA on Jan 14, 2017.

