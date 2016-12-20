God fully pardons repentant sinners: Pope

Vatican City, Dec 20 God completely forgives any sin if the person who committed it has expressed sincere regret and remorse, Pope Francis tweeted on Monday.

"Nothing of what a repentant sinner places before God's mercy can be excluded from the embrace of his forgiveness," Francis wrote.

His nine-language @pontifex account on Twitter has over 30 million followers.

