God fully pardons repentant sinners: Pope

"Nothing of what a repentant sinner places before God's mercy can be excluded from the embrace of his forgiveness," Francis wrote.

Vatican City, Dec 20 God completely forgives any sin if the person who committed it has expressed sincere regret and remorse, Pope Francis tweeted on Monday.

His nine-language @pontifex account on Twitter has over 30 million followers.

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 0:06 [IST]
