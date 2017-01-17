Gigantic alligator leaves onlookers awestruck

Residents of Lakeland, Florida, were awestruck to see a gigantic alligator walking across a footpath in a wildlife reserve. The video of the alligator non-chalantly walking across the path as the photographers gathered to take pictures was posted on Facebook by Kim Joiner.

Onlookers watch in awe Onlookers gasp as the alligator, nicknamed 'Humpback', decides to go on a stroll in a central Florida nature reserve. Photographers flank 'Humpback' to get a best shot The video of Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, posted by Kim joiner has been viewed over 18,000 times. Alligator crosses path non-chalantly The alligator seems totally at ease with people having gathered around it to shoot videos and photographs.

This is not he first time thast a giant alligator has made headlines in Florida. The state record for an alligator's length was a 14 foot 3 1/2 inch at Lake Washington in Brevard County.

Picture credit: Kim Joiner's video on Facebook

OneIndia News