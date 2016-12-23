Germany: Two arrested on charges of plotting attack on a mall

Berlin, Dec 23: German authorities have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping centre in the western city of Oberhausen, police said on Friday. The two men were aged 28 and 31 and originally from Kosovo, police said.

Germany is on edge after a jihadist drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. On the evening of 19 December, a truck was driven into the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. Twelve people were killed and 56 others injured.

According to reports, fingerprints found inside the cabin of the truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market match those of the fugitive suspect Anis Amri, Germany's federal prosecutor's office confirmed on Thursday night.

