George Michael Dead: Former Wham! singer dies at 53

London, Dec 26: Singer George Michael has died at the age of 53. The former-Wham singer is said to have passed away peacefully at his home, said reports.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," a statement from Michael's publicist said.

Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, began his career with Wham that scored major hits such as, Wake Me Up Before You Go-GO and Careless Whisper, to name a few.

His debut album, Faith (1987) sold more than 10 million copies.

Sir Elton John while posting a picture of himself with the late star said, "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend--the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans."

The BBC while quoting the Thames Valley Police said, "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post-mortem has taken place."

OneIndia News