PM Modi presents 11 point action agenda to counter terrorism at G20 summit

Priem Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed plan of action at G20 summit to counter terrorism and presented 11 point action agenda for it.

PM Modi made a lead statement at leaders' retreat, "Terrorism is the biggest challenge that we are facing today. I thank German Chancellor Angela Merkel for choosing this topic."

Here is the summary of 11 point agenda:

Deterrant action against nations supporting terrorism must be made compulsory, such nations should be barred from G20.

G20 nations must exchange lists of suspected terrorists and their supporters.

Legal processes such extradition should be simplified and expedited.

Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism should be adopted soon.

UNSC resolutions and other international processes should be effectively implemented.

G20 nations should give emphasis to de-radicalisation programmes and exchange best practices.

Terror financing should be curtailed by means of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other means.

Weapons and Explosive Action Task Force (WEATF) should be constituted on lines of FATF so that sounrce of weapons to the terrorists is stopped.

G20 nations should cooperate in cyber security, with a focus on terrorist activities.

National Security Advisors on Counter Terrorism mechanism should be constituted.

Earlier, speaking at an informal meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on the sidelines of the Summit, he said that the five-nation bloc's leadership was needed in the global fight against climate change and terrorism.

OneIndia News