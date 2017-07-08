G20 summit: PM Modi meets S. Korean President Moon Jae-in

Hamburg, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg.

"Beginning with bilaterals on the second day in Hamburg. PM @narendramodi meets with President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of G20," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Beginning with bilaterals on the second day in Hamburg. PM @narendramodi meets with President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of G20 pic.twitter.com/jQYLvZLRXT — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 8, 2017

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Moon assumed office in May this year.

The India-South Korea relationship was upgraded to that of a special strategic partnership during Modi's visit to Seoul in May 2015.

IANS