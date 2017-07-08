G20 summit: PM calls for distinguishing between forced and legal migration

At the third session of the G20 summit in hamburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a debate on dealing with 'forced external migration' and said it must be distinguished from legal migration.

Speaking at the session on partnership with Africa, Migration and Health, Modi said G20 must walk the talk to facilitate technology and financial infusion in Africa.

PM says that dealing with forced external migration calls for debate & cooperative policy framework.Must distinguish it from legal migration — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 8, 2017

The Prime Minister highlighted India's multi-layered development partnership with Africa. He also stressed on building capacity, improving social, physical and IT infrastructure in Africa.

On health front, Modi said India's new health policy gives firm emphasis to emerging challenge of Anti-Microbial Resistance. He said India has adopted swachh bharat campaign and yoga for preventive healthcare.

Modi earlier met his UK counterpart Theresa May on the side-lines of the summit and cooperation for return of escaped Indian economic offenders.

Prime Minister Modi is in Hamburg, Germany, to attend the G20 summit. He met several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit including Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Norway's PM Erna Solberg, South Korea President Moon Jae among others.

OneIndia News