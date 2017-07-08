G20: Modi says real growth not possible without women empowerment

Emphasising that real growth will not be possible without empowering women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch gender equality.

Speaking at the fourth session of the G20 summit at Hamburg on Digitalisation, Women's Empowerment and Employment, Modi said borderless digital world represents opportunities as well as risks.

He said that India's journey to low-cost world-class technology highlights adoption of integrated approach under National Cyber Security Policy.

Modi also proposed a three-point agenda to the G20 nations aimed at improving manpower utilisation.

Following are the steps proposed by the PM:

Create a strong partnership for skilling and up-skilling including exchange of best practices.

Encourage manpower mobility that brings net value to host and source nations.

Promote digitalisation for strengthening labour markets, improving delivery of services.

Modi concluded the session by saying that primary endeavour should be to connect growth to jobs.

Modi earlier met his UK counterpart Theresa May on the side-lines of the summit and cooperation for return of escaped Indian economic offenders.

Prime Minister Modi is in Hamburg, Germany, to attend the G20 summit. He met several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit including Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Norway's PM Erna Solberg, South Korea President Moon Jae among others.

OneIndia News