Fourteen killed in twin suicide bombings in Cameroon

At least 14 people were killed in twin suicide bombings in Cameroon on Thursday, said reports. The details on the number of people injured is awaited.

In June, two children carrying explosives blew themselves up near a camp in northern Cameroon housing civilians displaced by Nigeria's Boko Haram militants. The incident left nine people dead and around 30 wounded.

Cameroon has suffered a great deal in recent past due to Nigeria's Boko Haram insurgents. Nigerian refugees have flooded across the border and entered Cameroon due to Boko Haram menace in Nigeria.

Though Boko Haram was born in Nigeria, the Islamic State-affiliated group has carried out frequent attacks in Cameroon.

OneIndia News