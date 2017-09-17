Four killed in a blast in Afghanistan's Khost region

Four people were killed and 14 other injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Khost region on Sunday, said reports. The blast is said to have taken place at a market.

There are no reports of any group claiming the respomsibility of the blast so far.

On September 11, a suicide bomber struck a convoy of foreign troops in Bagram in Afghanistan. Around three civilians and unknown number of foreign troops were injured.

On August 29, at least one person was killed and eight others wounded in the explosion near US Embassy area in Kabul. The injured have been shifted to Wazir Akbar Khan hospital following the explosion.

In May a massive truck bomb ripped through Kabul's diplomatic quarter, killing about 150 and wounding around 400 people, mostly civilians.

OneIndia News