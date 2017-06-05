Four countries cut ties with Qatar citing terrorism

Dubai, Jun 5: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt say they have cut diplomatic relations and all land, sea, and air contacts with Gulf Arab country Qatar, citing terrorism and flagrant violation of international law.

Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early on Monday saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

The ministry's statement said that "Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted. It wasn't immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region's major long-haul carriers."

Bahrain blamed Qatar's "media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain" for its decision. Qatar had no immediate comment.

The Saudis said the move was made for the protection of national security. The official Saudi news agency said that the country had decided to sever ties with Qatar proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism.

PTI