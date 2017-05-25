Former Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos injured after his car explodes

Greek former prime minister Lucas Papademos wounded after an explosive device went off inside his car in Athens on Thursday.

Papademos, 69, opened an envelope inside his car that contained explosives, according to local media in Athens. However, police did not immediately confirm that it was a parcel bomb.Papademos was taken to the hospital and also his driver was also wounded.

However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months from 2011 to 2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

OneIndia News