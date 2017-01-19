Former First Lady Barbara Bush hospitalized

Washington, Jan 19: After former US President George H.W. Bush, his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, have been hospitalized, media reports said.

Barbara Bush who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning as a precaution after "experiencing fatigue and coughing," read a statement.

President Barack Obama offered best wishes to George and Barbara Bush on Wednesday during his final press conference as head of state, Efe news reported.

"We have been in touch with the Bush family today after hearing about President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush being admitted to the hospital," Obama said. "They are as fine a couple as we know. And so we want to send our prayers and our love to them."

Bush began to experience health problems in 1991, about mid-way through his Presidential term, when he was briefly hospitalized for heart arrhythmia and diagnosed with a thyroid condition.

Though his Parkinson's disease forces him to use a wheelchair, the former President celebrated turning 90 in June 2014 by going skydiving, as he did for his 75th, 80th and 85th birthdays.

IANS

