Flyers can carry electronics on board Etihad flights now

US bound passengers can now take electronics on the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, the airline said on Sunday. The announcement came after America "fully lifted" the ban on electronic devices on its flights from Abu Dhabi to the country.

The US had on March 25 banned electronic devices larger than a mobile phone in passenger cabins of direct flights to the country from 10 airports in the Gulf, North Africa and Turkey, including Emirates, Etihad, Qatar and Turkish. These devices have to be checked in on these airlines' nonstop flights to America.

In a mail to its passengers, Etihad said,"If you are planning to travel to the US in the near future, we wanted to let you know that you can now take all your electronic devices on board (in hand bag) our US flights from Abu Dhabi. The US Immigration facility at Abu Dhabi Airport not only enables you to clear US immigration before you fly to the US, but with the additional security checks in place, you can now take all your electronic devices safely on board with you."

OneIndia News