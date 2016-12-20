Flashback 2016: Donald Trump's craziest quotes

US President-elect Donald Trump made his mark in 2016 for defeating Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. He also made controversial statements on women, politics, the Presidency and more. The business tycoon, who was named as the 'Person of the Year 2016' by TIME Magazine, shocked political pundits across the world by winning the Presidential race.

All set to take the oath as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, Trump's journey saw him make some quotes that raised an eyebrow:

1. If Hillary Clinton can't satisfy her husband, how will she satisfy America - Taking a dig at Hillary's husband Bill Clinton's infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky, Trump made the remark on Twitter but shortly after deleted the tweet. However, the tweet was shared several times by then.

2. I've said that if Ivanka wasn't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her - Trump has a history of denigrating women and has several times in the past made comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump. Though this comment was made in 2006 on a show on ABC, it came back to haunt Trump during his Presidential campaign with several criticising him for objectifying his own daughter.

3. Trump calls for a ban on Muslims entering US - Trump caused massive outrage in December 2015 when he called for a ban on the entry of foreign Muslims into the country after the San Bernardino shooting and reiterated his stand after the Orlando shooting this year.

4. I'll build a great great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall - Donald Trump, while announcing his candidacy in June this year said that he would build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. The U.S.-Mexico border that stretches nearly 2,000 miles is used by tourists, workers, students and others to cross the border daily. However, the comment upset Mexicans across the globe.

Also read: Donald Trump wins 270 electoral votes for White House

5. When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists - Trump angered Mexicans when he said that the country was sending rapists in US in June 2015. Though he had said several times that he loves Mexico, he didn't shy away from calling them killers and rapists.

6. I would bring back water boarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than water boarding - Trump in February this year said that he would bring back water boarding if elected as the President. Water boarding, an interrogation technique, often termed as a torture method, is used during war crimes.

7. You can grab women by the p**** - Though this comment was made in 2005 by Trump during a conversation with Billy Bush, the statement came back to haunt him in 2016. Not only did it outrage women and men across the world but it forced Trump to come out in public and apologise for the same. Trump in a video statement said: "I said it, I was wrong, and I apologise."

8. She (Kristen Stewart) cheated on him (Robert Pattison) like a dog and will do it again - Trump, whose tweets have done him more harm than good, once said that singer Katy Perry must've been drunk when she married Russel Brand. Brand then replied: "Are you drunk when you write these tweets." Donald Trump didn't spare Twilight star Robert Pattinson too. Trump tweeted: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again. Just watch. He can do much better."

9. Blood coming out of her wherever - Trump took on FOX news anchor Megyn Kelly and said: "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever."

Also read: Donald Trump says would rebuild 'badly-depleted' US military

10. Be careful, Lyin' Ted: During the GOP debates Trump took on Ted Cruz by targeting his wife. "Lyin' Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin' Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!" the President-elect had said.

11. If Obama had done things properly, you wouldn't have had ISIS: Trump, who made no qualms about criticising Barack Obama said that the US President was the founder of ISIS and said that Hillary Clinton was the co-founder of the terror group. "He was the founder ... The way he got out of Iraq was the founding of ISIS. I know what you meant - you meant that he created the vacuum, he lost the peace. If Obama had done things properly, you wouldn't have had ISIS," he had said.

12. He (Barack Obama) wasn't born in this country, which is a real possibility: Trump, a longtime supporter of the birther movement, took several jibes at President Barack Obama. He made statements: "He doesn't have a birth certificate, or if he does, there's something on that certificate that is very bad for him. Now, somebody told me -- and I have no idea if this is bad for him or not, but perhaps it would be -- that where it says 'religion,' it might have 'Muslim.' And if you're a Muslim, you don't change your religion, by the way. I have people that have been studying (Obama's birth certificate) and they cannot believe what they're finding ... I would like to have him show his birth certificate, and can I be honest with you, I hope he can. Because if he can't, if he can't, if he wasn't born in this country, which is a real possibility... then he has pulled one of the great cons in the history of politics."

13. All the women on The Apperentice flirted with me: The comment made in 2004 about his reality TV show came back to light in 2016 during his presidential campaign.

14. We can't allow China to rape our country - Trump during one of his campaign rallies earlier this year said that China was raping US. He made the comment while comparing US's trade deficit with China.

15. It doesn't matter what the media writes as long as you've got a beautiful piece of ass - Trump, who during his campaign made his hatred for media very obvious, had said in 1991 that 'what media writes doesn't matter as long as you have a beautiful and young piece of ass.' The comment came to light again this year when people pointed out his thoughts about media.

16. My IQ is the highest and you all know it - Trump had once said that his IQ was the highest. He took to Twitter in 2013 and tweeted: 'My I.Q. is one of the highest - and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault.'

17. The only card Hillary Clinton has is the woman card - Trump earlier this year said that Hillary Clinton was playing the woman card to her advantage during the presidential campaign. He said: "She's got nothing else to offer. And frankly if Hillary Clinton were a man, I don't think she'd get 5 per cent of the vote."

18. Number one, I have great respect for women - Trump literally had everyone in splits when he said that he had great respect for women. He made the comment during the second presidential debate. He said : "I was the one that really broke the glass ceiling on behalf of women in the construction industry."

19. Trump calls Hillary Clinton a nasty woman - Trump called Hillary Clinton a 'nasty woman' during the final presidential debate in Oct 2016. He made the remark while Clinton was speaking.

20. Its freezing and snowing in New York. We need global warming - Trump during the winter of 2012 made the comment and added: "This is very expensive global warming b****** has got to stop. Our planet is freezing."

OneIndia News