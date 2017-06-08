Flamboyant criminal Charles Sobhraj to undergo heart surgery in Nepal

Flamboyant criminal, Charles Sobhraj, who preyed on Western tourists, will undergo an open heart surgery in Kathmandu hospital in Nepal.

Sobhraj, currently serving a life term in Nepal, is scheduled to undergo an open heart surgery on June 10 in Gangalal Heart Centre. But, he is not so sure about the success of the surgery, reports Indian Express.

He was expecting an early release from the jail on health grounds. But, after he collapsed in the cell, he was shifted to Gangalal Heart Centre.

"I don't know if I will survive this. I have been threatened with death in the courtroom. Besides, the risk factor of an open heart surgery in Nepal is higher than France. In Nepal, it is between 3-5 per cent while in France it is only 1 percent. But the cardiologists here have decided I should have the replacement as quickly as possible since there is significant damage in one valve and mild damage to the other. Of course, I am nervous about all this," Indian Express quoted Sobhraj as saying.

Known as 'The Bikini Killer', Sobhraj was seen on 17 September 2003, in a street of Kathmandu by a journalist. The journalist quickly reported this to the Nepalese authorities who arrested him two days later in the casino of the Yak and Yeti hotel.

Sobhraj said if he survived the surgery, he would again appeal for an early release and had made many plans after he gets back to Paris.

It may be recalled that Bollywood produced a biopic - 'Main Aur Charles' in which an Indian police official tells the story of serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Randeep Hooda won Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for enacting Sobhraj's role in the movie.

OneIndia News