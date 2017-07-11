Kabul, July 11: At least five terrorists were killed and six injured in a military operation in Laghman province of Afghanistan on Tuesday, a statement said. Among those killed is a senior Taliban commander.

Azam Gul and others were killed when a group of militants stormed some police checkpoints in Alishing district, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Two policemen were killed and five injured in the fighting which lasted for a couple of hours.

Azam Gul was involved in organising attacks on security forces, roadside bombs and targeting government interests. His elimination could prove a major blow to the group in Laghman and adjoining Nangarhar province.

On Sunday, eleven Taliban militants were killed and five others wounded after Afghan Special Police Forces struck their hideout in eastern Logar province. The special police force also found and destroyed 10 motorcycles, eight drums full of explosives and two rockets during the raid in the province, 60 km south of Kabul.

IANS