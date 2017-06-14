Fire engulfs a tower block in Latimer Road in West London

A 27-storey tower block on Latimer Road in west London has been engulfed in a horrifying blaze, with reports saying people have been trapped in flats.

Footage on social media shows the building engulfed in fire, with flames stretching over a number of floors.

#WATCH: Fire engulfs 27-storey tower block in Latimer Road, west London. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OeRK7P33g9 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

The massive fire has engulfed the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington from the 2nd storey to the top floor, the London Fire Brigade has tweeted.

At least 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters have been have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire.

According to Metropolitan Police‏, residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire in North Kensington. A number of people being treated for a range of injuries.

The tower block is on the Lancaster West Estate, between Latimer Road Underground station and Westfield's White City shopping centre.The apartment block was built in 1974.

