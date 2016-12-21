Fidel Castro hailed as iconic leader of 20th century

UN said that Castro embodied the struggle of the global south for independence, justice and development

Subscribe to Oneindia News

United Nations, Dec 21: The president of the UN General Assembly called Fidel Castro "one of the 20th century's most iconic and influential leaders" at a memorial tribute to the late leader of the Cuban revolution who led his country for nearly 50 years.

PeterThompson told Tuesday's ceremony that for many people Castro "embodied the struggle of the global south for independence, justice and development."

Fidel Castro hailed at UN

He said Castro's "activism in pursuit of a fairer and more just world made him a symbol of resistance and inspiration to people across the world in Latin America, Africa and beyond."

Nearly 30 speakers representing various groups and countries addressed the 193-member world body but there were no speakers from Western nations. 

PTI

Read more about:

fidel castro, united nations, cuba, tribute

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 4:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 21, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 