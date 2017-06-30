Fearing Trump ordered drone strikes, Pakistan acts against Hafiz Saeed

Fearing Trump ordered drone strikes, Pakistan has hurriedly gone ahead and banned a Hafiz Saeed led outfit called the Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir. This outfit was a proxy of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa led by Hafiz Saeed who is also the chief of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The website of the Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority has placed this proxy outfit run by Saeed on the proscribed list of organisations. Indian officials say that Pakistan is acting hurriedly to safeguard Saeed as it fears that the US may launch drone strikes.

Donald Trump has taken a hard stance on Pakistan and has warned of action if it does not act against terror. Earlier this week both India and the US issued a strong warning to Pakistan to act against terrorists and cross border terror.

Pakistan has already placed Hafiz Saeed under house arrest. India had however termed the same as an eye-wash. India has been urging Pakistan to instead try and bring Saeed to justice in connection with the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

OneIndia News