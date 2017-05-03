FBI translator falls in love and marries the IS fighter she spied on

A Federal Bureau of Investigation translator who was hired to spy on a German member of the Islamic State group travelled to Syria and married him.

Before leaving for Syria, the FBI translator lied to the agency about where she was going and also warned her new husband that he was under investigation.

According to court documents, FBI translator Daniela Greene married Denis Cuspert also known as Abu Talha al-Almani, a German rapper-turned-IS terrorist who went by the name of Deso Dogg. Cuspert was officially designated a terrorist in early 2015 by the US State Department, which described him as an IS recruiter focusing on German speakers.

Daniela Greene was born in Czechoslovakia and raised in Germany and later in US, fell in love with Denis Cuspert and decided to marry him.

She was in constant touch with Cuspert on Skype and they planned for her travel to Istanbul, where the duo decided to meet and marry on June 27, 2014 before crossing the border into Syria.

Within weeks of marrying, the FBI translator realised that she had made a terrible mistake and fled back to US, where she was immediately arrested on August 8, 2014 and agreed to cooperate with authorities.

However, the Court documents did not explain how she escaped from ISIS territory. Daniela Greene was pleaded guilty and received a relatively of 24 month prison sentence, and was released in 2016.

OneIndia News