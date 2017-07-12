FBI nominee Christopher Wray says Russia probe not witch hunt

Washington, Jul 12: US President Donald Trump's pick Christopher Wray who is going to lead the FBI has rejected the president's depiction of a probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US election as a witch hunt.

Christopher Wray, Trump's pick to lead the FBI after firing director James Comey, gave his support to independent prosecutor Robert Mueller, the former FBI chief now in charge of the politically explosive probe.

"I do not consider director Mueller to be on a witch hunt," Wray told a Senate hearing, hours after Trump, in a tweet, called the investigation "the greatest Witch Hunt in political history."

PTI