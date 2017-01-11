Chicago, Jan 11: It was an emotional moment for all Barack Obama fans, as the outgoing President gave his farewell speech in his hometown Chicago on Tuesday night (US time).

In the very beginning of his speech, Obama addressed the 'ordinary people' of America.

He said changes only happens when ordinary people get engaged.

The Nobel Laureate also spoke on democracy.

"Work of democracy has always been hard, contentious: Obama

Democracy requires basic sense of solidarity," Obama.

Obama thanks Biden: "I gained a brother" https://t.co/npB1afOJkP https://t.co/LUSXNdCsWh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017

"I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life," CNN quoted Obama as saying.

"This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it," added Obama.

Obama: Without a willingness to concede new information, "we're going to keep talking past each other" https://t.co/sfDVDR8xeK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 11, 2017

As usual, Obama decided to go against the norms, and instead of the Oval Office or East Room for his last formal set of remarks, Obama chose Chicago -- the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012 -- to address a sold-out crowd of supporters.

Earlier, he wrote on Facebook that he was returning to the city "where it all started."

OneIndia News